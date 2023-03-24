New Delhi: Visa application volume hits 80% of pre-Covid level in 2022

New Delhi: After a halt in passenger movement due to the pandemic crisis globally, a new survey shows that the visa applications from New Delhi nearly touched the pre-pandemic levels in 2022, compared to 2020 and 2021, driven by pent-up demand, the opening of international borders, and eased COVID-related protocols.



According to VFS Global, the visa application volume from New Delhi reached close to 80 per cent of the 2019 pre-pandemic levels in 2022 and registered a 93 per cent growth when compared to 2021. The company manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visas, passports, and consular services.

“An unprecedented demand from India in 2022 has been witnessed which led to an extended peak outbound travel season with steady volumes witnessed until December,” its officials claimed.

They also believe that the momentum will further grow and hence urge applicants to apply for their visas in advance to avoid last-minute surprises. Another defining trend noticed in the travellers’ behaviour was the wider adoption of personalised service which began during the pandemic. Premium optional services such as Visa At Your Doorstep which enables travellers to book the entire visa experience at a location of their choice, witnessed around a 90 per cent year-on-year rise in the year 2022.

Meanwhile, most countries accept visa applications up to 90 days (3 months) before your date of travel.

According to the revised Schengen Visa Code, effective February 9, 2020, a traveller can apply for a Schengen visa up to 6 months before the date of travel.