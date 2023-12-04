New Delhi, Male in talks to keep Indian military in Maldives

New Delhi: India and the Maldives are in discussions for keeping the Indian military platforms in the island nation and a core group that both sides agreed to set up will look at the details relating to it, official sources said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu reportedly told journalists that New Delhi has agreed to withdraw its military personnel from his country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Muizzu held talks on the sidelines of the COP28 Summit in Dubai on Friday and it is understood that the issue had figured in the meeting.

“The issue was briefly discussed in Dubai,” said a source.

Following the meeting between Modi and Muizzu, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the two leaders also discussed ways to further deepen bilateral partnership, adding: “In this regard, they agreed to set up a core group.”