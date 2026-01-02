New Delhi and Islamabad exchange detainees’ lists under consular pact

New Delhi: India and Pakistan on Thursday exchanged lists of civil prisoners and fishermen lodged in each other’s custody, in accordance with the provisions of the bilateral Agreement on Consular Access signed in 2008. The exchange was carried out simultaneously through diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Islamabad.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India shared details of 391 civil prisoners and 33 fishermen in its custody who are Pakistani nationals or believed to be Pakistani. In return, Pakistan provided information on 58 civil prisoners and 199 fishermen who are Indian nationals or believed to be Indian.

The Government of India reiterated its demand for the early release and repatriation of Indian civil prisoners, fishermen along with their boats, and missing Indian defence personnel from Pakistan’s custody. It urged Pakistan to expedite the release of 167 Indian fishermen and civil prisoners who have already completed their sentences. India also sought immediate consular access to 35 civil prisoners and fishermen in Pakistan’s custody who are believed to be Indian and have not yet been granted such access. New Delhi further emphasised the need for Pakistan to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be-Indian prisoners and fishermen until their release and return to India.

As per the MEA communique, sustained diplomatic engagement by India has led to the repatriation of 2,661 Indian fishermen and 71 Indian civil prisoners from Pakistan since 2014. Of these, 500 fishermen and 13 civilian prisoners have been repatriated since 2023.

Under the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access, India and Pakistan are required to exchange lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen twice a year, on January 1 and July 1. The agreement aims to ensure transparency, humanitarian treatment of detainees, and timely consular access, while facilitating their early release and repatriation. Despite periodic political tensions between the two countries, the mechanism has continued to function as a rare channel of cooperation. The agreement focuses on humanitarian issues involving fishermen, civilians and missing defence personnel, with biannual list exchanges serving as a confidence-building measure, though releases and repatriations are often delayed by procedural and

diplomatic hurdles.