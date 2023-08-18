New Congress president predicts victory for party in next polls in UP

Lucknow:As the specter of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections looms on the horizon, Congress brought about an expected change in its state unit of Uttar Pradesh appointing Ajay Rai, a former MLA who contested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as its new President.



“We are destined for a historic victory for the Congress party in the state of Uttar Pradesh during the 2024 elections. Our strength will overshadow any perceived weaknesses,” Rai told Millenium Post here on Friday.

With a history of grassroots engagement, Rai is no stranger to electoral contests, having previously contested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Congress candidate in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi.

Rai’s elevation to the role of state president marks a significant move by the Congress party as it strategizes and positions itself for the upcoming electoral battle. He brings with him years of political experience and a formidable presence in the region of Purvanchal, the region he belongs to.

In this interview, Ajay Rai articulated his vision and determination for the Congress party in the upcoming elections.