New complex housing PMO named ‘Seva Teerth’; Shah terms it ‘milestone’

New Delhi: The new complex housing the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) will be called ‘Seva Teerth’, officials said on Tuesday.

The new complex, which is in the final stages of completion, was earlier known as the ‘Executive Enclave’ under the Central Vista Redevelopment project. Besides the PMO, the ‘Executive Enclave’ will also comprise offices of the Cabinet Secretariat, National Security Council Secretariat and India House, which will be a venue for high-level talks with visiting dignitaries.

The ‘Seva Teerth’ will be a workplace designed to reflect the spirit of service and where national priorities take shape, officials said, adding that India’s public institutions were undergoing a quiet but profound shift. The idea of governance is moving from ‘satta’ (power) to ‘seva’ (service) and from authority to responsibility, they said, adding that the change was not just administrative, but cultural and moral.

Raj Bhawans, the residences of governors of states, too, are being renamed as ‘Lok Bhawans’.

Officials said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the spaces of governance have been reshaped to reflect ‘kartavya’ (duty) and transparency.

“Every name, every building and every symbol now points to a simple idea. Government exists to serve,” they said. Recently, the government renamed Rajpath, the tree-lined avenue from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, as Kartavya Path.

The prime minister’s official residence was renamed Lok Kalyan Marg in 2016, a name that conveys welfare, not exclusivity and a reminder of the work that lies ahead for every elected government.

The Central Secretariat is named Kartavya Bhavan, a vast administrative hub built around the idea that public service is a commitment.

“These changes mark a deeper ideological transition. Indian democracy is choosing responsibility over power and service over status,” the officials said.

“A shift in names is also a shift in mindset. Today, they speak the language of seva, kartavya and citizen-first governance,” the officials said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday termed the naming of the Prime Minister’s Office as Seva Teerth and the governors’ office and residence as Lok Bhavan and Lok Niwas an important milestone in the journey to a developed India.

In a message on X, Shah said that for the past 11 years, the Modi government has been synonymous not with power, but with service, in which the topmost leader of the government considers himself a chief servant (Pradhan Sevak) and works for the people seven days a week, 24 hours a day.