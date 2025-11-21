New clues point to job links and housing trail in Lucknow

Lucknow: The probe into the Delhi terror attack has taken a significant turn in Lucknow after investigators found leads tied to Integral University, job referrals and a trail linked to two names, Shaheen and Tamim. According to sources, Dr Parvez was appointed to the university through a reference, raising questions about irregularities in his recruitment.

Investigators say Parvez was also helped in purchasing a house in Madiyanv, where the name Tamim has repeatedly surfaced.

Both the National Investigation Agency and the Anti Terrorism Squad are now questioning how Tamim was involved in securing the accommodation and whether he was acting as a broker, an associate or part of a wider network.

Documents examined by the agencies show the names Shaheen and Tamim appearing in files related to Parvez’s job and other appointments. This has prompted the ATS to demand the university’s full records, including Parvez’s appointment papers, resignation, academic certificates and bank transactions. Staff and student statements are being used to determine whether there was any outside influence in the hiring process.

Sources said appointments linked to Parvez have been found under the names Shaheen and Tamim, and investigators are trying to establish whether these were genuine identities or aliases used to mask connections. Officials are also probing whether an external module was facilitating jobs, housing and local support.

Agencies are mapping Parvez’s links by examining property records, neighbourhood accounts and digital files seized from the Madiyanv residence. The NIA has begun analysing material from locations linked to both Shaheen and Parvez, while the ATS has questioned more than 50 acquaintances.

Investigators are now conducting a deeper review of money trails, call detail records, bank movements and digital communications. Inputs from Jammu and Kashmir police are being matched with university records to determine whether the local network had ties outside the state.