New chapter of peace, normalcy begins in Manipur: CM on pact with UNLF

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday said that a new chapter heralding peace and normalcy has begun in the state with the recent signing of a peace agreement between the Centre and the state’s oldest militant outfit United National Liberation Front (UNLF).



The peace agreement was signed in New Delhi on Wednesday, ending a six-decade long armed struggle involving the outfit.

Speaking at the reception programme of the UNLF cadres, the CM said that precious lives of civilians, insurgents and police personnel have been lost in the decades-long insurgency in the state.

“Due to violence, several key people have lost their lives. Because of the policy of previous governments that encouraged killings as the only solution instead of engaging in peace talks, 2,000 valuable lives have been lost,” Singh said.

He said that process of the peace agreement with UNLF had started three years ago.

“Without the support of the people of Manipur, this peace deal would not have materialised. I thank the UNLF and its armed wing MPA for agreeing to sign the pact,” he said.

Singh said that “99 per cent of the people” of Manipur are happy with the signing of the deal, and urged the “remaining one per cent” to be part of the celebrations and not criticise the pact.