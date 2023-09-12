New CBI director visits 51 of 58 branches at record pace

NEW DELHI: CBI Director Praveen Sood has visited 51 of the total 58 branches of the agency across the country within 108 days of taking charge, with the remaining seven likely to be covered before October 15, a record almost unmatched in the agency’s history.

Sood, the former DGP of Karnataka, who took over the reins of the agency on May 25, immediately embarked on a mission to gain a ground-level understanding of the agency’s operations by making it a point to visit the country-wide network, according to officials familiar with the matter.

During his visits, Sood prioritises personal interactions with all staff members, listening to their concerns and ideas and even breaking bread with them. These sessions have helped him identify ‘ground realities’ about CBI’s functioning across the country.