New cave fish discovered in Meghalaya

Shillong: A group of scientists has identified a new species of loach in Meghalaya’s South Garo Hills district, near Bangladesh border, officials said on Thursday.

Loach is a freshwater bottom-dwelling fish and found across rivers in South East Asia.

The species, Schistura sonarengaensis, was discovered in Sonarenga, Nakama, and Chiabol caves in the district, they added.

Funded by the ICAR - National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources in Lucknow, the discovery was led by Khlur Mukhim, principal of Lady Keane College, a team from Guwahati University,

among others.