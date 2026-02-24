New Bhopal-Dhanbad train service to begin on Feb 27

Hajipur: The Railways have announced the introduction of two new train services between Dhanbad and Bhopal, and between Chopan and Bhopal, the East Central Railway said on Monday.

Train No. 11631/11632 Bhopal–Dhanbad–Bhopal Express will run thrice a week via Bokaro Thermal, Ranchi Road, Tori, Daltonganj, Garhwa, Chopan and Singrauli. The service from Bhopal will commence on February 27, operating every Friday, Monday and Thursday, while the return service from Dhanbad will begin on March 1, running on Sunday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Additionally, Train No. 11633/11634 Bhopal–Chopan–Bhopal Express will operate weekly. The train will depart from Bhopal every Sunday from March 1, and from Chopan every Monday from March 2.

Both trains will comprise 22 LHB coaches, including AC First Class, AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, sleeper and general class coaches. The new services are expected to significantly improve connectivity between Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand.