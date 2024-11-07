New bagging technique to yield higher quality mangoes in Malda

Malda: In a significant stride towards enhancing the quality of mangoes while reducing chemical usage, agricultural scientists hosted a workshop for local farmers recently at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Central Institute of Subtropical Horticulture (ICAR-CISH) facility in Madhabnagar under the English Bazar police station.

The event was led by T Damodaran, director of the Lucknow centre, and Samanta Layek, deputy director of the district’s horticulture department, who shared insights on new agricultural practices.

The highlight of the workshop was the introduction of a novel bagging technique. By covering small, productive mango trees with a specially designed net bag after the fruit sets, farmers can drastically cut down on the incidence of fungal and pest infestations. This innovative method not only promises to improve the quality of mangoes but also reduces the number of chemical sprays from seven to just two per season, promoting a healthier environment and potentially increasing profitability for farmers.

“Pruning new mango trees to a smaller size will facilitate this technique. We are also to pave the way for Malda’s mangoes to reach broader markets, including other Indian states and international destinations,” said Layek.

During the workshop, discussions extended beyond mangoes to include other crops such as bananas, tomatoes, and eggplants, addressing various challenges faced by local farmers. The scientists offered solutions aimed at improving overall agricultural practices in the region.