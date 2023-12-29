New Amrit Bharat Express Trains Unveiled by Prime Minister Modi

Ayodhya: In a momentous development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil two new Amrit Bharat Express trains, along with six additional Vande Bharat trains, on Saturday. These trains, introduced during the Amrit Kaal, aim to bring a fresh wave of modernity and efficiency to rail travel in the country.



The two new Amrit Bharat trains will connect Darbhanga to Ayodhya and Malda Town to Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal in Bengaluru. Representing the Indian Railways intercity superfast express service, these trains are fully equipped to redefine the rail travel experience for passengers, offering a unique combination of speed, comfort, and capability.



With a focus on passenger convenience, the Amrit Bharat Express features state-of-the-art facilities, including a push-pull locomotive configuration that eliminates the need for locomotive changes at stations. This innovative setup, using two WAP-5 locomotives on both ends, not only enhances safety but also reduces overall travel time.



The trains comprise 2 Second Class Seating (SLRD) coaches, 8 General Seating (GS) coaches, and 12 Sleeper Class coaches (AS1). A sealed gangway between coaches ensures secure passage and minimizes noise and vibration. Plans are underway to operate these trains as day-night express services, catering to the travel demands between major and minor cities.



The "Make in India" initiative is prominently featured in the Amrit Express, with the push-pull locomotive being manufactured at Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW), one of India's premier locomotive production units. The coaches are crafted by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, the largest railway passenger rolling stock manufacturer globally.



Internally, the Amrit Bharat Express boasts modern amenities such as foldable snack tables, mobile chargers with dedicated holders, foldable bottle holders, and ergonomically designed seats and berths. Enhanced visibility is provided through foldable mirrors, and radiance floating aisle lights add to the ambiance. The inclusion of CCTV surveillance ensures a secure travel experience for passengers.



In addition to advanced lavatories, the sleeper class of the train features specially designed accessible toilets for differently-abled passengers. The unveiling of these Amrit Bharat Express trains marks a significant step forward in the ongoing efforts to modernize and enhance India's railway travel experience.

