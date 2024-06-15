'Never indulged in vindictive politics, will not do in future too': CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said he and his government have never indulged in "vindictive politics" and will not do it in the future too, and accused the BJP of indulging in such practices.

He was reacting to the BJP and JD(S), accusing the Congress government led by him of indulging in vindictive politics, following the arrest warrant against former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in a POCSO case.

JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy has alleged that the Congress government in the state was now targeting the Yediyurappa family, after targeting former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's family.

Speaking to reporters here, Siddaramaiah asked, "When they (BJP) booked cases against us, was it not targeting? Against me, against D K Shivakumar (Deputy CM), Rahul Gandhi (Congress leader) cases were booked, what should that be called? They had cancelled Rahul Gandhi's membership (of Lok Sabha). What should that be called?".

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to jail. Should that be called hate politics or love politics? It is they who indulge in vindictive politics. We will never do vindictive politics..... I have not done it so far. I have not come to politics yesterday or today. It (vindictive politics) is BJP's job," he said.

The Karnataka High Court on Friday restrained the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from arresting Yediyurappa in connection with a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case registered against him.

It also directed the veteran BJP leader to appear before CID, which is probing the case, on June 17.

According to police, Yediyurappa has been booked under the POCSO Act and Section 354 A (Sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl who alleged that he molested her daughter during a meeting on February two this year, at his residence in Dollars Colony in Bengaluru.

Asked whether eight MPs from South India being made union ministers was part of a larger plan by PM Modi to expand the BJP in the south, Siddaramaiah said, no matter what they do, people in South India won't support the BJP, because it is "RSS' political face mask."

"They faced a setback in the north too in the Lok Sabha polls, in Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai (Maharashtra). A RSS leader has said that people have taught them (BJP) a lesson for their arrogance," he said.

Vindictive politics was BJP's job, he further said, adding that "Threatening in the name of ED, Income Tax, CBI -- they have been doing it since the beginning, they are doing it even now, so people did not give them the majority this time."

Regarding the NEET exam issue, the chief minister said, "There has been injustice to students who have worked hard.....There has to be a probe about it and a re-exam has to be done. NTA (National Testing Agency) has not conducted the exams properly. Giving grace marks is not a good practice, no one should be passed by giving grace marks."

In response to a question, the CM said, Zilla and Taluk Panchayat polls will be conducted as soon as possible.