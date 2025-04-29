Netizens slam US concert plans amid National mourning over Kashmir attack

In the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 civilians lost their lives, singer Shaan’s upcoming concert in the United States has sparked widespread criticism. The event’s alleged links to controversial figures associated with anti-India propaganda have triggered concerns across social media and among sections of the Indian diaspora.

The concert is being promoted by Mohammad Abbas of 3Sixty Shows and Nouman Khalid of Nouman Khalid Events, both of whom are believed to have ties with Rehan Siddiqi, a Houston-based promoter under the Indian government’s scrutiny for his alleged involvement in financing anti-India activities. According to a report in the Times of India, Siddiqi has faced accusations of using proceeds from Bollywood concerts to fund activities against India’s interests, particularly concerning Kashmir. His radio stations have also been alleged to air anti-India propaganda, especially in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack and the Balakot airstrikes in 2019.

Community leaders and diaspora groups have long cautioned Indian artists against association with Siddiqi. Prominent diaspora voices allege that while Siddiqi himself remains under scrutiny, he now operates indirectly through fronts and shell companies to organize events, enabling him to deny direct involvement.

The social media backlash against Shaan’s participation has been swift. Users have questioned why Indian celebrities continue to associate with promoters connected to individuals accused of supporting extremist narratives. “After the controversy involving Hrithik Roshan, have we learned nothing?” one user posted, referencing previous instances where Bollywood personalities faced criticism for similar associations.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has earlier issued formal advisories, urging performers to avoid events linked to Pakistani nationals or promoters involved in anti-India propaganda. In the past, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh had cancelled a show in Houston after concerns were raised about Siddiqi’s connections. Celebrities such as Saif Ali Khan and Shreya Ghoshal have also faced scrutiny for their participation in events allegedly tied to him.

Despite these repeated warnings, promotions for Shaan’s upcoming concert have intensified, particularly across Houston and New Jersey. Critics argue that such events, even if unintentionally, risk legitimizing networks that have previously been flagged for links to extremist elements.





The timing of the controversy has further fueled public anger. India is still grappling with the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which is widely believed to have been carried out by militants backed by Pakistan-based groups. The attack comes amid heightened diplomatic tensions, including the suspension of water treaty talks and the expulsion of Pakistani diplomats.





Community leaders have called upon the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to issue stronger, formal advisories to artists about associations with blacklisted individuals or organizations. They have also urged Bollywood’s leadership to take a unified stand, ensuring that commercial engagements abroad do not compromise national dignity, especially during periods of national mourning.





As the controversy unfolds, the spotlight remains on whether stronger industry-wide guidelines will emerge to safeguard India’s image internationally while respecting the sacrifices of those affected by acts of terrorism.