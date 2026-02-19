Nepotism, self-aggrandisement anathema to democratic system: SC

New Delhi: Observing that nepotism and self-aggrandisement are anathema to a democratic system, the Supreme Court has cancelled the allotment of two flats by a Haryana government housing society to a governing body member and his subordinate.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and K Vinod Chandran set aside an order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court which had refused to intervene in the allotment process.

It said the allotments made to a governing body member and his subordinate were arbitrary, biased, and violated the society’s own eligibility criteria.

“Nepotism and self-aggrandisement are anathema to a democratic system, more so when it happens within a society comprising members of the government service, enabling housing facilities to its members by transparent allotment,” the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by one Dinesh Kumar, a member of the HUDA, Urban Estate and Town and Country Planning Employees Welfare Organisation (HEWO) challenging allotment of two high-end super deluxe flats.

Kumar challenged the allotment of the super deluxe flats to two persons alleging them to be ineligible and accusing HEWO of favouritism.

The top court said the appellant applied under the advertisement and was eligible on all counts, satisfying both the deputation period and the basic pay requirements.

“There could have been no preferential allotment given to the governing body member who was not even satisfying the six months deputation period in the service of HUDA. We find absolutely

no reason to uphold the allotment made to the third respondent which is a clear act of favouritism and blatant display of self-aggrandizement,” the bench said.