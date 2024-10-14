Nepotism allegations against Varsha Gaikwad in Dharavi as Congress faces setback ahead of Maharashtra polls

Mumbai: Following Congress's loss in the Haryana Assembly elections, internal rifts have surfaced, particularly in Maharashtra’s Dharavi constituency. Concerns are mounting within the party over reports of nepotism linked to sitting MP Varsha Gaikwad, whose influence is under scrutiny as the Maharashtra elections approach. Sources suggest that Varsha Gaikwad is pushing for her sister, Jyoti Gaikwad, to secure a Congress ticket in Dharavi. Jyoti's decision to revert to her maiden name has sparked speculation that it’s an attempt to strengthen her electoral appeal by leveraging the Gaikwad family’s legacy. Adding to the concerns, Varsha is reportedly trying to secure a nomination for her brother in the Sion Koliwada constituency, prompting accusations of family favoritism. In a recent video, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sandeep Katke launched a strong attack against the Gaikwad family, accusing them of neglecting Dharavi’s needs for decades. Katke highlighted that the Gaikwad family, with Varsha’s father Eknath Gaikwad representing Dharavi from 1985 until his passing in 2021, failed to address key issues. “What has been done for Dharavi all these years? Where are the schools, women’s facilities, or playgrounds for children?” Katke questioned.

He further criticized the family’s spending during festival celebrations, claiming crores of rupees were used for banners during Ganpati and Navratri festivals. Katke also raised concerns about the source of the funds, saying, “Where is this money coming from? Whose money is being used for these grand displays?” Katke also emphasized the Gaikwad family's lack of action in opposing illegal redevelopment projects in Dharavi, accusing them of remaining silent on issues that impact the community. “Has this family ever stepped up to challenge the illegal redevelopment in Dharavi? It’s time for the people to reject this dynasty,” he urged. With the Maharashtra elections looming, Congress is faced with the challenge of addressing these concerns, while also grappling with the broader implications of its recent electoral performance in Haryana.