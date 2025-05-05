Nepal Parliament directs government to advance dialogue with India to probe student's death in KIIT

Kathmandu: Nepal's Parliament on Monday directed the government to hold diplomatic dialogue with Indian authorities to ascertain the facts surrounding the death of Nepalese student Prinsa Sah at KIIT in Odisha. Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR) Devraj Ghimire issued the ruling to the government after lawmakers raised this issue in the HoR on Sunday. "My attention was drawn toward the death of Prinsa raised by the lawmakers in the House meeting," Ghimire said. "The death of students going abroad for their bright future is a serious issue. I would like to direct the government to find the facts concerning Prinsa's death through diplomatic initiatives," he said.

Sah, a student from Parsa district, allegedly died by suicide on May 1 at KIIT. Her death is the second such incident in recent months. In February, another Nepalese student of the same institute died by suicide. Ghimire also appealed to the government to adopt long-term policies to ensure the safety of Nepali students abroad. Earlier, the National Assembly (Upper House) also directed the government to take diplomatic initiatives to investigate the death of the Nepalese student.