NEP introduced by PM Modi restoring India’s education system eroded in Macaulay era: MP CM Yadav

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said that the New Education Policy (NEP-2020) is a transformative step toward restoring India’s rich education heritage, which was destroyed during the Macaulay era.

CM Yadav made this remark while addressing a state-level teachers and student felicitation programme organised in Bhopal. MP Governor Mangubhai Patel was present as the chief guest in the event. School education minister Uday Pratap Singh, secretary of the school education department Sanjay Goel and commissioner public instruction Shilpa Gupta were present as distinguished guests at the event.

Lauding the contribution of teachers, Governor Patel underscored their role as architects of an ideal society and nation, stating that teachers go beyond academics, shaping students into responsible citizens with values and knowledge.

“While parents give birth and instil values, it is the teachers who build character and guide them toward becoming responsible citizens,” the governor remarked. He said education is central to cultivating values like equality, self-reliance, and self-respect in society.

Governor Patel and CM Yadav honoured 14 recipients of the State-Level Teachers’ Award 2024, two National Teachers’ Awardees from 2023, and top achievers from the state-level educational seminar, presenting them with shawls, citations, and honorarium cheques. An innovative highlight of the event was the recognition of teachers from CM Rise Vinoba School of Ratlam, which was awarded first place globally in the innovation category by T-4 Education, an international organisation.

Additionally, three students and their mentors were felicitated under the INSPIRE (innovation in science pursuit for inspired research)-MANAK (million minds augmenting national aspiration knowledge), a central government scheme for their achievements in science and innovation.

Governor Patel and CM Yadav also transferred Rs 324 crore directly to the accounts of 54 lakh students in the state for uniforms, an initiative executed with a single click. Highlighting the state government’s ambitious CM Rise School initiative, Governor Patel outlined its commitment to enhancing intellectual, physical, and social development for children, aiming to prepare students not only for employment but also for a life rooted in strong moral and ethical values.

CM Yadav emphasised that the NEP fosters a curriculum that integrates values reflective of India’s rich heritage. He cited the ancient Guru-Shishya tradition and referenced figures such as Lord Krishna, who excelled in arts and sciences under Guru Sandipani, as symbols of India’s educational resilience and values-based learning.

“Due to colonial policies, Lord Macaulay had dismantled traditional learning, but the NEP, introduced by PM Modi, has restored India’s education heritage,” CM Yadav said.

The NEP aims to uplift the quality and accessibility of education, with a spirit of universal well-being, the CM added.

Minister Singh reinforced the state’s commitment to providing a nurturing environment for education. He announced the addition of over 74,000 guest teachers this year.

Secretary of the department Sanjay Goel delivered the vote of thanks.