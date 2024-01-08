Neither retired nor tired, I will fight all the way: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Chandigarh: Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said he is neither retired nor tired and that he will fight tooth and nail against this government to take Haryana on the path of development and prosperity.



Addressing the Jan Askrosh Rally of Congress organised in Baroda constituency on Sunday in bone-chilling winter, Hooda sought the support of the public for change. People at the rally raised both their hands and assured of full support. Seeing the excitement and enthusiasm of the huge crowd gathered in the rally organised by MLA Induraj Narwal at the Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School grounds of Baroda, an elated Hooda said that he had heard about the fire test, but today he saw the winter test.

‘There has already been a change of power in the minds of the people of Haryana. Elections are just a formality,’ he said and called for ousting the BJP-JJP government of Haryana from power.

Congress party MLAs, MPs, former ministers, former MLAs, former party presidents including Mahila Congress, Seva Dal, Youth Congress, NSUI, officials of frontal organisations, senior leaders, workers of the districts and a large number of local people were present in the Jan Aakrosh rally.

Expressing his pain, Hooda said Haryana was number 1 in per capita income, per capita investment and job creation before 2014, is today number 1 in unemployment and crime.