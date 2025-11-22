Nehru’s writings record of India’s evolving conscience: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s writings are not just history, they are a record of India’s evolving conscience, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday, asserting that for anyone seeking to understand the nation’s democratic journey, his words remain a powerful compass.

Gandhi’s remarks came over the completion of the digitisation of ‘Selected Works of Jawaharlal Nehru’.

The ‘Selected Works of Jawaharlal Nehru’ is now online with an entire set of 100 volumes, containing some 35,000 documents and about 3,000 illustrations related to the country’s first prime minister, digitised and available free of cost for downloading.

“Facts are facts and will not disappear on account of your likes’ – Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. In an era of deliberate distortion, disinformation and misinformation regarding Pandit Nehru and his colossal achievements for India, it is worthwhile to digitise his writings for truth and posterity,” Kharge said on X.

“I am happy that ‘The Nehru Archive’ is now live: nehruarchive.in. This is India’s first comprehensive, open-access digital archive of Jawaharlal Nehru’s writings — letters, speeches, notes & more, all interconnected and freely available for easy access,” he said

In a post on X, Gandhi said Nehru’s writings are not just history, they are a record of India’s evolving conscience.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hailed fishing communities across India and called for ensuring for them better safety, fair prices, modern facilities and the “respect and dignity they truly deserve”.

“On World Fisheries Day, my heart is with our fishing communities across India -- from the vast coasts of our seas to the rivers, lakes, and backwaters that flow through our land,” the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said on X.