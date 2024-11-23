NEET UG paper theft: CBI files 5th chargesheet

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed the fifth chargesheet in the NEET UG 2024 question paper theft case, adding five more accused to the already long list of people involved in the conspiracy.

The chargesheet presented before the Special Judge for CBI cases in Patna names Dhanbad’s Amit Kumar Singh, Bokaro’s Sudip Kumar and Yuvraj Kumar, Nalanda’s Abhimanyu Patel, and Patna’s Amit Kumar. This brings the total number of accused in the case to 45, all of whom are in judicial custody.

The accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy), 109 (Abetment), 409 (Criminal Breach of Trust), 420 (Cheating), 380 (Theft), 201 (Causing Disappearance of Evidence), and 411 (Dishonestly Receiving Stolen Property), along with provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The case first came to light in June 2024, when reports about NEET UG 2024 question paper leak in Patna surfaced. This set off alarm bells across the country as it is one of the most prominent entrance exams in the country and determines admission into MBBS and other undergraduate medical programs. The first FIR was lodged at Shastri Nagar Police Station in Patna under Crime No. 358/2024. Given the increasing complexity and sensitivity of the case, it was decided to shift the case to the CBI on June 23, 2024.

The probe exposed an organised racket in which the question papers were stolen from the secured areas and then circulated to the beneficiaries and impersonators who appeared in the examination on behalf of candidates. There are a number of examination centre staff, MBBS students, and other facilitators being found involved in solving the stolen papers for money.

The CBI had previously submitted four chargesheets on August 1, September 19, October 5, and November 7, 2024, outlining the roles of 40 other accused. These included key conspirators, middlemen, and beneficiaries who used unfair means to secure admission. The agency has identified many candidates who have benefitted from the leaked paper.