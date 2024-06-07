NEET-UG 2024: From flawed questions to perfect scores

In the 2024 NEET-UG results announced by the NTA on Tuesday, a remarkable 67 candidates achieved a perfect score of 720/720. Surprisingly, 44 of these candidates earned their top spots due to an unexpected turn of events—they were awarded "grace marks" for an incorrectly answered basic physics question.

The question in question was based on two statements regarding the stability of atoms. The candidates were tasked with selecting the most appropriate answer from four options. The correct response was identified as Option 1, as the first statement was accurate while the second was not, given that atoms of radioactive elements are not stable.

However, a significant number of candidates had chosen Option 3, which stated that both statements were correct. This choice stemmed from an outdated reference in the Class 12 NCERT textbook, which inaccurately claimed that the atoms of each element are stable. Despite the discrepancy between the old and new versions of the textbook, the NTA decided to grant credit to these candidates, recognizing their reliance on NCERT textbooks for NEET preparation.

Consequently, 44 candidates saw their scores elevated from 715 to a perfect 720, propelling them to the ranks of NEET-UG toppers for the year. While the decision raised questions about the need for updated educational materials, NTA officials emphasized the importance of establishing protocols to address such situations effectively.

Although NTA has not formally notified NCERT about the discrepancy, steps will be taken to prevent similar issues in future exams. Additionally, it was clarified that achieving a perfect score does not guarantee admission to AIIMS, as tie-breaker policies will determine each student's actual position on the merit list.

While the adjustment in scores played a significant role in the record number of NEET UG toppers this year, officials also attributed the increase to the relatively easier exam paper and a substantial rise in registrations. With a record 23.81 lakh students registering for NEET UG this year, the competition was fierce, with candidates from various states, including Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Bihar, securing top honours.