NEET-UG 2024: 3 from Bengal get rank 1

Kolkata: As many as three students from Bengal have scored 720 out of 720 in NEET-UG, bagging All-India Rank (AIR) 1, along with 67 other students. As many as 1,02,557 Bengal students took the test and 59,053 qualified. Arghadeep Dutta of Hindu School in Kolkata, Rupayan Mandal of Nawab Bahadur’s Institution, Murshidabad and Saksham Agarwal of Siliguri’s Nirmaan Vidya Jyoti School scored 100 per cent.



Arghadeep had figured in the merit list of Higher Secondary examination by bagging the 9th place. A private school based at Kasba in Kolkata came out with a stellar performance.

As many as 21 students from Delhi Public School, Ruby Park secured more than 99 percentile while 181 out of 185 of the school’s students qualified for NEET 2024.