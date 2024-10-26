NEET-PG: SC to hear pleas seeking disclosure of answer keys, question papers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said it will have a detailed hearing on pleas seeking disclosure of answer keys, question papers of NEET-PG 2024 held on August 11 in order to ensure transparency in the selection process.

Appearing before a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, advocate Tanvi Dubey, representing some students, said the information memorandum was not published and there was not even a standard operating procedure in place on how exams were conducted. She said even states were confused over the counselling procedure.

The bench directed for the matter to be listed on a "non-miscellaneous day" while outlining the requirement for a detailed hearing.