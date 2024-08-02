NEET paper leak case: CBI files 1st chargesheet, names 13 as accused

PATNA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed its first chargesheet in the NEET paper leak case, naming 13 accused. The chargesheet was filed on Thursday, under sections 120-B, 201, 409, 380, 411, 420, and 109 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with substantive offences against

the following individuals: Nitish Kumar, Amit Anand, Sikander Yadvendu, Ashutosh Kumar-1, Roshan Kumar, Manish Prakash, Ashutosh Kumar-2, Akhilesh Kumar, Avdesh Kumar, Anurag Yadav, Abhishek Kumar, Shivnandan Kumar, and Ayush Raj.

The case, initially registered at Shastri Nagar Police Station in Patna on May 5, 2024, was transferred to the CBI on June 23, 2024. Since then, the CBI has employed advanced forensic techniques, artificial intelligence technology, CCTV footage analysis, and tower location analysis to compile evidence against the accused. The investigation is ongoing, with further inquiries being conducted against other suspects.

The CBI has already arrested 40 individuals in connection with the case, including 15 by the Bihar Police. Additionally, searches have been conducted at 58 locations. As investigations progress, supplementary chargesheets will be filed against other suspects in police or judicial custody.

The NEET paper leak case has garnered widespread attention due to the implications on the integrity of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), an essential examination for medical aspirants across India.

The leak, which surfaced earlier this year, raised serious concerns about the security and credibility of the examination process, prompting a rigorous investigation by law enforcement agencies. The CBI’s involvement marks a critical step in addressing these concerns and ensuring accountability for those involved. The ongoing investigation reflects the commitment to upholding the sanctity of the educational evaluation system in India.