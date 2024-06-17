NEET exam row: AAP to protest against Centre at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will protest against the Centre at the Jantar Mantar here on Tuesday over alleged irregularities in the NEET exam, party Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak said on Monday.

Pathak said the AAP will protest against the Central government across the country on June 19.

"Many irregularities have come to light in the NEET exam. The country will not tolerate such scams of the Modi government on the hard work and dreams of lakhs of children. Aam Aadmi Party will organize protests all over the country against this scam. Tomorrow on June 18 at 10 am, all the respected MPs, MLAs and councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party will protest against the government at Jantar Mantar. On June 19, the Aam Aadmi Party will protest against the Modi government in all states across the country. Jai Hind!" Pathak said in a post on X in Hindi.

The NEET-UG examination, which is the gateway for admission to undergraduate-level medical courses in India, was conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres across 571 cities in India. The results were declared on June 4.

After the results were declared, the parents and teachers began questioning the grace marks awarded to 1,563 students.