NEET aspirant hangs himself in Kota, ‘sixth suicide in 2024’

KOTA: A 20-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly hanged himself at his PG accommodation here, the sixth suicide by a coaching student in the city since January, police said on Tuesday.



A 20-year-old NEET aspirant from Uttar Pradesh, Mohammad Urooj, was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan in his PG accommodation in Kota. This tragic incident marks the sixth suicide by a coaching student in the city since January, highlighting the alarming trend of mental health challenges faced by students preparing for competitive exams.

Urooj, a native of Kannauj, had been preparing for the medical college entrance exam at a coaching institute for the past one-and-a-half years. Despite his efforts, the pressure and stress associated with the intense competition seemed to have taken a toll on his mental well-being. The discovery was made by a police team in the Vigyan Nagar area, who responded to concerns raised by Urooj’s parents when he failed to answer their calls. No suicide note was recovered from the NEET aspirant’s room and reason behind the extreme step would be clear only after investigation, SHO Chaudhary said.

Urooj’s case adds to the grim statistics of student suicides in Kota, with the total number reaching 26 in the previous year.

The absence of an anti-suicide device on the ceiling fan in his room underscores the urgent need for measures to address mental health challenges among students, particularly those undergoing rigorous exam preparation. Urooj had been studying at his PG room for his exams due in May. His parents have been informed and they were expected to arrive here by late night, the SHO said.