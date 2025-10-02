NEET aspirant, B.Tech student found hanging in separate incidents

Kota: A 20-year-old NEET aspirant from Delhi was found hanging in his PG room here, police said on Thursday.

Lucky Choudhary, a native of Patna in Bihar, was found hanging on Wednesday from a ceiling fan in his PG located in Sector-2 under the Vigyan Nagar Police Station limits.

Police said he was preparing for NEET online and had been living in Kota for the past two years.

Circle Inspector Mukesh Meena said the room was bolted from the inside at two places.

“We have found no sign of foul play at this stage,” he said.

Meanwhile, another student from Bihar, living in an adjoining room in the same PG, was reported to have gone missing.

Lucky’s maternal uncle (Mama), Koshal Kumar Choudhary, said Lucky was not the kind of person who would commit suicide.

Speaking to news agency outside the mortuary, he alleged foul play and suspected the involvement of a youth named Rahul, also hailing from Patna, who is now missing.

No suicide note was recovered from the room, and his mobile phone and wallet were also missing, he said.

In other incident, a student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur was found dead in his hostel room, after other students complained about a foul smell, police said on Thursday.

Dheeraj Saini (22) from Haryana, a final-year B.Tech student of electrical engineering, had not stepped out of his room no. 123 at Hostel-1. Other students alerted authorities about a foul smell emanating from his locked room on Wednesday.

A police team broke open the door and found Saini’s body hanging from the ceiling fan with a rope, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kalyanpur) Ranjeet Kumar said.

No suicide note was found, police said.

Saini had told his sister only a few days ago that he would visit home in December.