Neeraj Khanna appointed chairman of EPCH, Sagar Mehta becomes vice prez

Dharamshala: Neeraj Khanna has been appointed as the new chairman of the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH), while Sagar Mehta has been appointed as the vice president.

The change has been announced during the 199th meeting of the Administrative Committee (COA) held on Tuesday, said EPCH executive director R.K. Verma.

Khanna, who was the vice president of EPCH, has taken over the chairman’s charge from Dilip Baid, whose term has ended.

The members of the COA welcomed Khanna and Mehta and congratulated them on their new responsibilities.

Baid said: “As I end my tenure as the chairman of the Council, it fills me with pride to look back at the many milestones we have achieved together. Under my leadership, we have taken several important initiatives that have led to significant growth in our exports… As I pass on the baton to the new chairman, I also assure him of my full support and commitment. Together, we will continue to take export promotion to unprecedented heights.”

The COA expressed its gratitude to Baid for his successful two-year tenure as chairman.

Verma stated that Khanna is a “dynamic exporter” and a “respected leader” in India’s handicrafts export industry. He joined Nodi Exports in 1996 as a second-generation exporter and laid a strong foundation for the company with a clear vision and relentless determination. His career reflects a deep commitment to innovation, quality and global excellence.

Khanna is also actively involved in various social welfare works, including Diva Sewa Prem Mission of Haridwar, Moradabad Charitable Trust and Health Research Centre, and Asian Vivekanand Super Specialty Hospital.

Meanwhile, Mehta heads the QTA Group, established in 2005 in Delhi, which is a leading manufacturer and exporter of fashion jewellery accessories and bags. Under his guidance, the company has gained national recognition for its excellent export performance.