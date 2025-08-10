‘Need to support Centre against Trump’s pressure tactics in national interest’

Nagpur: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday called for supporting the Central government against the “pressure tactics” by US President Donald Trump amid tariff tensions in the national interest.

“The imposition of a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods is a pressure tactic. We, the people of India, should support the government to protect the interests of the country,” Pawar said while addressing a press conference in Nagpur.

The former Union minister said he doesn’t want to speculate whether the Modi government’s foreign policy had failed.