Need to ensure synergy with Chandigarh police: Pb DGP

Chandigarh: To ensure better synergy between both the forces, a coordination meeting between Punjab police and Chandigarh police was held under the joint chairmanship of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav and DGP Union Territory Chandigarh Praveer Ranjan at Punjab Police Headquarters here on Friday.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held to formulate a strategy and action plans against gangsters and criminals who have been operating in these states.