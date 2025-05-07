‘Need to ensure innocent people are not harmed’

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said security forces should tread cautiously in their hunt for Pahalgam terror attack perpetrators and ensure that no innocents are harmed in the process.

“We all understand the situation. It will take time. We can neither deny the situation nor shut our eyes to it. But, we also have to see that in our efforts to catch those responsible for what happened in Pahalgam, we must ensure that innocent people are not harmed,” Abdullah told reporters here.

He said the crackdown on terror should not look like “all the people of Kashmir are being detained” to catch a few people responsible for the attack”.

“There is a need to remain cautious and act prudently in this, and we have conveyed our viewpoint to the concerned quarters on this issue,” he said.

On the death of a Kulgam man, who was allegedly picked up by security forces for questioning in the aftermath of the April 22 attack, the CM said it should not have happened.

“But, there are reports of arrests and detention from various places, it is not (good) for the people of J-K, especially for the people Kashmir who have come out for the first time to express their anger against any attack This impression should not go out that all are being punished to punish the Pahalgam attackers,” he said.