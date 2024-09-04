Need to change the way women are viewed: Prez

Mumbai: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said there are “shortcomings” in societal views on women and underscored the need to reassess them, emphasising that the nation’s progress cannot be fully realised without the socio-economic and educational development of women.

Speaking at centenary celebrations of the Maharashtra Legislative Council in Mumbai, Murmu pointed out that women constitute half of India’s population and added their

active participation in various spheres was needed to take the country forward. “Without their (women) socio-economic and educational progress, the country’s development cannot be achieved the way it should be,” she said. The President further said women are probably getting the push now but in future they will “walk, run and fly” and further contribute to the nation’s development. “There is a shortcoming in the way women are viewed and understood. There is a need to change the way we look at women. It is our duty and responsibility to change it,” she added. “In future, we will probably not see what we are seeing now and what women are facing,” the President said, comments coming in the backdrop of the massive outrage over the rape and murder of a junior doctor at a government hospital in Kolkata and sexual abuse of two minor girls at a school in Badlapur. Notably, the President, on August 28, said it is time for India to wake up to the “perversion” of crimes against women and counter the mindset that sees women as “less powerful, less capable, less intelligent”.