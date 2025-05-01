"Need anything more be said?": Congress MP Jairam Ramesh recalls Kharge's demand to PM for caste census

New Delhi: Following the Union Government decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh referred to a letter written by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge back in April 2023 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the need for an “up-to-date Caste Census,” noting that there was no more need to say anything on the matter. Taking to the social media platform X on Wednesday, Ramesh posted the letter by the Congress President dated April 16, 2023, in demand for the caste census. “On April 16, 2023 — that is, over two years back — Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge had written this letter to the PM. Need anything more be said?” Ramesh said. In the letter, Kharge stated that the then UPA Government following the 2011-2012 Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC), wasn’t able to release the data for various reasons; however, it called for the updated caste census, which was “very essential” for social justice and empowerment programmes, particularly for OBCs, after the NDA government came to power. “You are aware that for the first time the UPA Government conducted a Socio Economic and Caste Census (SECC) during 2011-12 covering some 25 crore households. For a number of reasons, however, the caste data could not get published even though Congress and other MPs demanded its release after your government came to power in May 2014. In the absence of an updated Caste Census, I am afraid a reliable data base so very essential for meaningful social justice and empowerment programmes, particularly for OBCs, is incomplete. This Census is the responsibility of the Union Government,” the letter read.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decided to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated at a media briefing following the cabinet meeting that the decision demonstrates the present government’s commitment to the holistic interests and values of the nation and society. As per Article 246 of the Constitution of India, the Census is a Union subject listed at 69 in the Union List in the Seventh Schedule. “While some states have conducted surveys to enumerate castes, these surveys have varied in transparency and intent, with some conducted purely from a political angle, creating doubts in society. Considering all these circumstances, and to ensure that our social fabric does not come under political pressure, it has been decided that caste enumeration should be included in the main census instead of being conducted as a separate survey,” Vaishnaw said. “This will ensure that society becomes stronger economically and socially, and the country’s progress continues without hindrance. When a provision of 10 per cent reservation was made for the economically weaker sections of society, it did not create tension in any section of society,” he added. The Union Minister stated that caste has been excluded from all census operations conducted since India’s independence.