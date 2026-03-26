‘Nearly 70K cases of govt employees pending adjudication’

New Delhi: Nearly 70,000 cases of government employees are pending adjudication in the Central Administrative Tribunal, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.



The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) is the competent authority that adjudicates grievances and disputes arising out of the conditions of service of Central and state government employees.

These pending grievances include cases related to pay, promotion, career progression, pension and similar

matters, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

“Since its inception in the year 1985, the CAT has received 9,88,738 cases for adjudication, out of

which 9,19,157 cases have been disposed till 31.01.2026,

leaving 69,581 cases under adjudication presently,” Singh said.

The number of cases instituted, disposed and pending year-wise since the inception of the tribunal are available in

the annual report of Department of Personnel and Training, which can be accessed through the link https://dopt.gov.in/sites/default/files/AR2024-25English.pdf, Singh said.