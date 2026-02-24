Nearly 62% voter turnout recorded in 48 ULBs

Ranchi: Sixty-two per cent of the 43 lakh odd voters exercised their franchise in the civic polls to 48 urban local bodies in Jharkhand on Monday, election officials said.



Barring a few incidents of violence, including a firing that left two persons injured, the election passed off peacefully across the state, they said.

Polling commenced at 7 am amid tight security and concluded at 5 pm. Votes will be counted on February 27.

“Voter turnout of 62 per cent was recorded. Polling has been peaceful,” State Election Commission (SEC) secretary Radhe Shyam Prasad said.

Seraikela Nagar Panchayat recorded the highest turnout of 74.86 per cent, while Ranchi Municipal Corporation registered the lowest at 43.35 per cent, followed by Dhanbad Municipal Corporation at 46.98 per cent.

Over 43 lakh voters are eligible to decide the fate of 6,000-plus candidates.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his Kalpana Soren, an MLA from Gandey Assembly constituency, exercised their franchise at a booth in St Paul Kuldeep High School in Ranchi’s Harmu area.

“Civic poll is part of our democratic system where we elect our local representative. We have exercised our franchise here,” Soren told reporters after casting his vote.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar cast his vote at a booth in Ranchi’s ATI Building. “Polling is an important part of democracy. We should all vote. People have the choice to elect representatives. We should have interest in electing people who think of our area and the state, and keep localities clean,” Gangwar told reporters.

Long queues of voters, especially women, were seen since morning at most polling stations. However, in two major municipal corporation areas -- Ranchi and Dhanbad -- fewer electors had turned up to cast their votes.

Chaos and minor clashes were reported from several parts of the state.