Nearly 577 roads closed in Himachal

Shimla: Around 577 roads, including three national highways, were closed for vehicular traffic in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday morning due to damage caused by the recent rains.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department has issued a yellow warning for heavy rains in isolated parts of the state later this week, officials said.

Among the national highways, the Attari-Leh road (NH 3), Aut-Sainj road (NH 305) and Amritsar-Bhota road (NH 503A) remained shut due to inclement weather. The maximum number of 213 roads were blocked in Kullu, while 154 were closed in Mandi district.

Around 812 power transformers and 369 water supply schemes have been disrupted in the state due to recent floods and landslides.