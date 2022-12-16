'Nearly 500 cases pertaining to Constitution Bench pending in SC'

New Delhi: Nearly 500 cases pertaining to the Constitution Bench, more than 400 related to elections and over 2,800 PILs are pending in the Supreme Court, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said as per the information obtained from the Supreme Court, 498 cases pertaining to Constitution Bench, 1,667 related to labour and 487 on elections were pending as on December 13 this year.

Similarly, 2,209 writ petitions, 2,870 public interest litigations, 4,331 special leave petitions and 1,295 contempt of court cases were pending in the top court as on December 13.

The disposal of pending cases in courts lies within the domain of the judiciary and the government has no direct role in this regard, Rijiju said.