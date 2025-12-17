Nearly 42L voter names deleted in draft electoral rolls in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Nearly 42 lakh voter names have been deleted in draft electoral rolls in Rajasthan during Special Intensive Revision (SIR), according to state Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan.

Mahajan said on Tuesday that enumeration forms of 41.79 lakh voters out of 5.46 crore voters could not be collected. The deleted voter names included 8.75 lakh deceased, 29.6 lakh shifted/absent and 3.44 lakh enrolled at multiple places.

Apart from them, he said around 11 lakh voters will be issued notices seeking their documents.

“As on 16.12.2025, out of 5,46,56,215 electors, 5,04,71,396 electors have submitted their enumeration forms, reflecting

overwhelming participation in the first phase of SIR,” Mahajan said.

He said that the highest number of voter deletions is in Jaipur