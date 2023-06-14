Nearly 21,000 affected by flood in Assam

Nearly 21,000 people have been affected by flood in Assam, an official bulletin said on Wednesday.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 20,900 people have been hit due to flooding in Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts.

Over 20,700 people are suffering in Lakhimpur while 160 people have been affected in Dhemaji, it said.

Currently, 19 villages have been inundated and crops in over 13.5 hectares of land have been damaged, the bulletin said.

However, in other districts including Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dima Hasao, Dibrugarh and Golaghat districts, floodwaters have not entered houses but embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged.