‘Nearly 1 mn die every year in India due to tobacco-related diseases’

Chandigarh: On the occasion of “No Smoking Day” on March 11, Director of Mental Health, Haryana, and senior psychiatrist Dr Brahmdeep appealed to people to stay away from tobacco and smoking.



He said that smoking and tobacco consumption are among the leading causes of preventable deaths and diseases worldwide. According to the WHO, tobacco causes about 8 million deaths globally every year, while in India alone, more than 1 million people die annually due to tobacco-related illnesses.

He further stated that around 27 percent of cancers in India are directly linked to tobacco consumption, including lung cancer, oral and throat cancer, as well as serious health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), increased severity of asthma, and complications during pregnancy.

Dr Brahmdeep explained that smokers have about a 2–4 times higher risk of heart disease and a 20–25 times higher risk of lung cancer.

He added that tobacco smoke not only harms the person who smokes but also severely affects the health of people around them — especially children and women. He emphasised that positive changes in the body begin very quickly after quitting smoking.

He said that under the guidance of Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, Tobacco Cessation Centers have been established in all civil hospitals and medical colleges across the state, where trained doctors and paramedical staff provide counseling, treatment, and necessary guidance.

Dr Brahmdeep advised people who wish to quit smoking to set a specific quit date and make a firm commitment, avoid keeping cigarettes or tobacco products nearby, take deep breaths or drink water when cravings arise, engage in other activities, seek support from family and friends, and consult a doctor or tobacco cessation center if needed. He also recommended regular exercise, yoga, and maintaining a healthy daily routine.