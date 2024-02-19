NE at centre of Modi govt’s development agenda: Thakur

Guwahati: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said that the North Eastern region has been at the centre of developmental activities for the Narendra Modi-led government.



The information and broadcasting minister also acknowledged the importance and contribution of the region towards the nation, especially in bringing laurels from sports events.

‘When we talk about ‘astha lakshmi’, we mean our eight North Eastern states. These eight states are very important for the Modi government,’ he told reporters after inauguration of a revamped Regional News Unit of Doordarshan Assam here.

The Modi government started ‘Act East Policy’ in place of ‘Look East Policy’ of the previous UPA

government, Anurag Thakur further said.