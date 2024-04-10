NDRF to keep 3 teams ready for Mumbai monsoon: BMC

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be kept ready in Mumbai in the upcoming monsoon season, the city civic body said on Wednesday.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner and administrator Bhushan Gagrani also suggested deploying an additional NDRF team in the eastern suburbs, as they have several landslide-prone spots, as per an official release.

Speaking at a pre-monsoon coordination meeting of various agencies, Gagrani also asked officials of the Navy and Fire Brigade to keep their teams and divers prepared to face any emergency during monsoon. agencies