NDMC deploys block officers to boost Connaught Place cleanliness

New Delhi: In a significant move to strengthen sanitation oversight in one of the Capital’s busiest commercial hubs, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has appointed dedicated block officers across Connaught Place (CP) to ensure a litter-free marketplace. The decision comes amid growing concerns over increasing footfall, waste accumulation and the strain on routine cleaning operations in the historic shopping district.

According to NDMC officials, each block officer will be responsible for monitoring daily cleanliness, identifying damaged infrastructure such as dead plants or broken trees, and recommending areas that need urgent attention. The council’s latest review highlighted that CP witnesses exceptionally high pedestrian traffic throughout the day, making round-the-clock monitoring essential for maintaining hygiene standards.

Officials noted that earlier this year, attempts were made to keep individual blocks litter-free, but the extensive footfall made it difficult to sustain results.

The newly appointed officers will now work in three shifts morning, evening and night to ensure continuous surveillance. Until now, sanitation inspectors monitored the market primarily during the morning shift, leaving gaps in supervision during peak shopping hours. The new system aims to eliminate that inconsistency.

NDMC has also announced that penalties will be imposed on individuals found littering in the vicinity. Public awareness campaigns are underway, with sanitary workers, enforcement staff and officials jointly engaging visitors and shop owners to reinforce cleanliness norms.