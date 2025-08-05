NDM-6 diesel loco’s final trial successful on DHR, says NFR

Maligaon: The final trial run of the newly procured NDM-6 Diesel-Hydraulic Loco for the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) was successfully completed between Darjeeling and Siliguri. Earlier, the loco had also cleared the uphill trial from Siliguri to Darjeeling.

Specially built for narrow gauge heritage lines like DHR, the NDM-6 features enhanced safety and performance. It aims to boost operational efficiency on the UNESCO World Heritage route.

Two more NDM-6 locos are under procurement. These efforts are part of Northeast Frontier Railway’s commitment to preserving DHR’s heritage while upgrading its infrastructure for safer and more reliable service.