NDA’s performance dismal in Jharkhand’s tribal belt, only one of 28 nominees wins

Ranchi: The BJP-led NDA faced a major setback in Jharkhand’s 28 tribal constituencies, winning only one seat, even after fielding as many as 21 new faces in the just-concluded assembly polls.

The JMM-led coalition, on the other hand, succeeded in igniting a strong tribal sentiment and emerged victorious in the rest of the 27 seats.

This was the second consecutive setback for the BJP after the Lok Sabha polls when it faced a crushing defeat in all five tribal seats out of the state’s total 14 parliamentary constituencies.

Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance on Saturday stormed to power in Jharkhand for a second consecutive term, winning 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, despite an all-out blitz by the NDA, which managed only 24 seats.

In the assembly elections, the JMM and Congress registered victory in 27 seats, while BJP managed to secure only Seraikela, which was won by former chief minister Champai Soren, who switched to BJP ahead of the assembly polls accusing JMM of disrespecting and humiliation.

In the present assembly polls, JMM alone clinched 20 seats riding on a “sympathy wave by highlighting perceived injustices against Chief Minister Hemant Soren”, besides on the poll plank of populist schemes.

Its ally Congress which failed to make its presence felt on any of the tribal seats in 2014 assembly seats and could win six in 2019, increased its share to seven seats this time.

On the other hand, JMM’s influence on tribal seats has been on the rise since 2014. The party had won 13 seats that year, which rose to 19 in 2019.

In 2014, the BJP had grabbed 11 tribal seats, which was reduced to only two seats in 2019. It was for the first time since Jharkhand’s creation in November 2000 that BJP lost the Khunti seat.

BJP’s five-time legislator Neelkanth Singh Munda, who won the seat in 2000, 2005, 2009, 2014 and 2019, lost to JMM’s Ram Surya Munda by a margin of 42,053 votes.

Champai’s son Babulal Soren who contested from Ghatshila seat and former union minister Arjun Munda’s wife Meera Munda who was fielded from Potka faced defeat.

Babulal was defeated by JMM’s Ramdas Soren by a margin of 22, 446 votes while Meera lost to JMM’s Sanjib Sardar by 27,902 in Potka. Former Congress MP Geeta Kora, who embraced the saffron party ahead of Lok Sabha polls, also had to bite the dust at the hands of Congress’ Sona Ram Sinku, by a margin of 7,383 votes in

the Jaganathpur seat.

Besides, BJP’s former Lok Sabha MP Sudarshan Bhagat was defeated in Gumla by JMM’s Bhusan Tirkey by 26,301 votes, while BJP’s ex-Rajya Sabha MP Samir Oraon lost to JMM’s Chamra Linda by 32,756 votes in Bishunpur seat.

Despite the BJP’s campaign focusing on “Bangladeshi infiltration”, corruption as well as law and order issues, the JMM through its aggressive campaigns both by Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana instilled faith in the 32 tribes of the state including eight PVTG (particularly vulnerable tribal groups) that they could take welfare measures in their interest.

JMM’s populist schemes like Maiyan Samman Yojna, which provides financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to women in the 18-50-year age bracket and promises to increase it to Rs 2,500 post results, went well with the masses across the state

Soren waived farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh aimed at benefiting over 1.75 lakh farmers.