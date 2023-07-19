NDA will win all 40 LS seats in Bihar: Chirag Paswan

New Delhi: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan said on Tuesday his party has joined the National Democratic Alliance following a positive discussion with the BJP over his “concerns” and asserted the ruling combine will win all 40 seats in Bihar in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.



While declining to share details of his talks with BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda, he asserted that his concerns related to Lok Sabha and Bihar assembly polls have been addressed positively by them.

Addressing a press conference, Paswan, however, made it clear that he will contest from Hajipur, a Lok Sabha seat currently represented by his estranged uncle and Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras who, in turn, reiterated his claim on the constituency.

Paswan’s assertion about the BJP addressing his concerns is significant as his main demand was that the ruling party stick to the same seat-sharing arrangement as in 2019 when the undivided LJP under his late father Ram Vilas Paswan had contested on six Lok Sabha constituencies and was given a Rajya Sabha seat as well.

“It will be against coalition dharma for me to speak about the details of my discussions with BJP leaders. But yes, my party’s concerns about Lok Sabha and assembly polls were part of the deliberations and they have been addressed positively by the BJP,” he said. Paswan added that his party will be part of the BJP-led NDA in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls as well. Soon after, Paras made light of Paswan’s comments, saying seat-sharing issues are not discussed this long before polls and asserted his claim over the Hajipur seat.

His elder brother Ram Vilas Paswan had chosen him as his political heir and asked him to contest from the seat, he said.