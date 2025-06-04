NDA will form govt in Tamil Nadu in upcoming Assembly polls, claims Union MoS Murugan

Bhopal: Union minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan has expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will come to power in the next Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, claiming that the state’s people are disillusioned with the DMK’s corrupt government.

In an exclusive interview with Millennium Post during a visit to state’s capital on Monday, Murugan said that the BJP-led alliance is steadily gaining support and will emerge victorious in the upcoming Assembly polls.

The Tamil Nadu legislative elections are expected to be held in April–May next year for the 234-member Assembly. Currently, DMK is in power with Chief Minister M K Stalin.

“The people of Tamil Nadu have been indisposed with the corruption of the current DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) government, and they want change,” the Minister said.

“The NDA (National Democratic Alliance) Bloc has strongly emerged, and the BJP is going forward with our alliance partner AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) there,” he added.

Murugan is a member of the Upper House elected from Madhya Pradesh. He has also served as the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Tamil Nadu.

On being asked about the BJP’s strategy for the elections, Murugan replied that Union Home minister Amit Shah visited Tamil Nadu last month and met alliance partner AIADMK leaders. “We are collectively working on the strategy with our ally and the BJP leaders and workers to oust the DMK from the state’s government,” he said.

“In the recently held Lok Sabha elections, the BJP’s vote share increased to 11.1 per cent from 3.6 per cent in the 2019 general elections; it will rise further in the Assembly election,” he further added.

Murugan has been vocal about the BJP-led coalition’s plans to unseat the current DMK government, which he criticises for governance failures and corruption. Murugan has also emphasised the importance of alliances, including the participation of leaders.