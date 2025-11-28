NDA to work with greater strength in Bihar: Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the newly formed NDA government in Bihar, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, would work with greater strength to ensure good governance in the state.

Shah made the remarks after Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary called on him in the national capital to discuss the roadmap for the NDA government in the state.

In a post, Shah said: “People of Bihar have given the NDA a massive majority. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the government would work with greater strength to ensure good

governance.”