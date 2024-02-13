NDA to win all Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, Nitish says in Assembly

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday asserted the BJP-led NDA, to which he returned a few weeks ago, will win all 40 seats of the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The JD(U) president made the ebullient claim on the floor of the Assembly, while replying to the motion of thanks on the Governor’s address.

He reiterated that flip-flops of the past notwithstanding, he will now be with old allies “for ever”. Recalling NDA’s performance in the last parliamentary polls, when it won all but one of

the state’s 40 seats, Kumar said, “We should have no doubt that in the upcoming elections, we will bag all the seats”.

He also recalled the NDA’s success in the 2010 Assembly polls when it had won more than 200 seats of the 243-strong House and hoped that the feat would be repeated in next year’s

Vidhan Sabha elections. Virtually disowning his earlier stand that the JD(U)’s tally had crashed in the 2020 Assembly polls as a result of “conspiracy” by then LJP president Chirag Paswan who fielded many BJP rebels against his party,

Kumar said, “It was the period of corona pandemic. We could not figure out what was taking place. But now there is nothing to worry”.